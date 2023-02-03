A very tall girl danced in her parents' living room as she showed off her amazing height in a viral TikTok video

Many people who watched her video were drawn by the fact she is so tall and also beautiful at such a young age

The girl opened up her performance as if she was syncing with other dancers in a choreography group

A video shared by @sarahakiana36 has shown the moment a very tall girl danced to Larry Maluma's Mama Tetema song. People were both impressed by her leg moves and height.

In the short clip, the girl whose hair was packed in two buns bowed her head before she started her performance.

People said that the girl is also beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@sarahakiana36

Girl does happy feet moves

At the beginning of the video, the kid hit one of her sneakers on the floor. The kid's happy feet dance moves which began with her right leg got commendations.

Many social media users said that the kid is so beautiful as she is dressed like a member of a choreography group.

Her page is filled with videos of her dancing.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 34,000 likes with more than 200 comments as at the time of writing this report.

See compiled some of the reactions below:

Milan Skylar said:

"If now she's tall wat if she turns 20yrs."

Elizabeth chizawu said:

"She is still a baby."

Enny said:

"No be time for choreography abeg."

Cherry said:

"I don’t really know why am laughing."

omodano said:

"You're good. how tall are you pls."

Sameerah Hassan said:

"Wow, you are Tall."

@cilia_ndour said:

"Looks like mw ms she dances really well."

Bousso saliou said:

"A video please."

