A Kenyan woman emotionally recalled her sad wedding day and general painful marriage experience

Hope Susan said her wedding day was a disaster as she arrived at the church past noon and her hubby went missing immediately after the reception

Despite reappearing later with no plan and having to live with her in-laws, Susan noted her hubby cheated on her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

To most women, the wedding is one of the most important days of their lives they would want to cherish it forever.

An emotional Kenyan woman, Hope Susan says her husband went missing after cutting the cake. Photo: Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

It is a day of celebration, beauty and showing off their spouses to the world and being accepted by society by fulfilling a milestone.

Sad wedding day

For Hope Susan, it was not the case at her wedding, which to some extent she did not want to hold due to many red flags.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"During the wedding day, I was so sad. The videographer refused to come in the morning. My in-laws used the wrong route and were held up in traffic. By 1 am, they had not arrived. I started crying. The wedding was getting late. But we eventually did the wedding," she told Afrimax English.

Man with no plan reappears

Everything went smoothly at the church, including the service and the celebration in general until the reception.

"After we had cut the cake, the man disappeared. I'm in the field with my gown, with no husband. That's how I was left. After some time, he reappeared with my best maid, asking questions about where we were going, and if there was a hotel he had booked, but he said he did not know," Susan narrated.

When everybody had left, Susan said she went to her mother-in-law's home with her husband to start their marriage.

Strange clothes in bathroom

It was not easy, as Susan could recall oftentimes when her husband lied and cheated on her, yet she constantly forgave him.

"One time I was coming from the university because I was staying in the hostels and wanted to revise at home since my exam was a couple of days away. I found strange clothes in the bathroom and in the closets. I phoned my mum-in-law and my father-in-law came later.

As we waited, my hubby's mistress came in as she had been given the key by my lover. She was shocked and afraid. Later, my hubby came in and caused a dram towing her clothes away and saying he had changed," Susan mentioned.

She said when he asked for forgiveness she forgave him, again, but he broke her heart as he did not continue having other affairs.

Nairobi man meets kind-hearted homewrecker

Meanwhile, a Nairobi man found out his wife was planning a wedding with a secret lover after he accidentally received her call.

Kennedy Chege noted he had been warned by his mum and friends about the lady before he got married to her.

When he found out she was cheating, he planned a meet-up with the man she was cheating with and noted that the guy was kind-hearted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke