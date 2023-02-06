A Nigerian lady who is very proud of the fish farming business she is into has told people she is in the process of being a billionaire

Feeding the aquatic animals in one of her several ponds, the lady smiled as she kept pouring out some fish food

The farmer's video stirred mixed reactions among people who believed it is a good business and those who were weary of it

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young Nigerian lady, @mamijo_farms, who is into fish farming, has made a short video showing her feeding her fish.

Showing off her fish farm, the lady said she is a billionaire in the making, suggesting her business has so much potential.

Some Nigerians who reacted to her video want to learn the fish farming business. Photo source: @mamijo_farms

Source: UGC

Female fish farmer showed off business

The lady said "dey play" as a way to tell people that they are underrating fish farming. Nigerians thronged her comment section, asking more questions about the business.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Among those who reacted to her video were people who said that rearing fish comes with a lot of risks.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with 13,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

commentator said:

"Abegi. there's no much profit in fish business. I've done my research. I no dey do."

PatElvis said:

"I tried doing this with my beloved aunt but she died and the idea died too. May God bless your hustle."

Mubarak Dan Albarka said:

"May God bless your hustle."

ABBAH FATHER asked:

"Please can you put me through on how to start this?"

Realme7$ said:

"I need some. How much do I need to start this business please?"

His Excellency Deson Daniels said:

"Honestly I am scared because that thing looks dangerous, but Good idea pray God blesses you with plenty of money from all this hard work."

St.Amazing said:

"I love this business and I will love to start it one day. But i gat no single experience or knowledge."

Feeding and empowering families: Meet KZN agricultural mastermind who farms fish and more in her backyard

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Mpangeni-born and bred agricultural teacher-turned-farmer Sindi Thusi has inspired many people, young and old, through her unique venture of fish farming.

She breeds and sells the fish from the fingerling stage for people to breed and farm as well as at the mature stage to eat. She spoke to Briefly News about how it all started, as well as her passion for what she does.

As someone with a deep interest in all things to do with agriculture, in 2021, Sindi learned about a fish farming training programme presented by the Agricultural Hub in Durban, which instantly piqued her interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng