A grateful hubby expressed his unfeigned love for his supportive wife by gifting her a luxurious, brand-new Mercedes Benz

The sweet lover, Leo Madalitso Musukwa disclosed he got the amazing gift for his wife Esther Musukwa as a token of appreciation for standing with him

The lovebirds serving couple goals shared photos of the all-white German machine as netizens envied their union

These days, the perfect show of love is through actions, when one gets you a gift in terms of flowers, or buys you a house or a car.

Romantic husband, Leo Madalitso Musukwa, gives his wife a brand-new Mercedes Benz. Photo: Leo Madalitso Musukwa.

Source: UGC

Brand-new gift to lover

A loving husband has repaid the faith and support of his dear wife by surprising her with an expensive gift.

The Facebook user, Leo Madalitso Musukwa gifted his beautiful lover Esther Musukwa a brand new machine.

He bought a brand new, all-white Mercedes Benz for the love of her life, appreciating her for standing with him in a heartwarming post.

Best gift to wife

"My biggest asset is my wife Esther Musukwa. Thank you for standing by me even at my weakest. I love you, my baby," he joyfully penned.

The blessed man did not reveal his weakest moments when his lover was his strength, but the gift symbolised how much he idolised his woman.

He shared amazing photos as he enjoyed lovely moments with his wife as he unveiled the German machine to her.

Flaunting relationship online

The look on his wife's face was priceless, as she was overjoyed by the luxurious gift from her hubby.

In one of the beautiful photos, they shared a warm and tight embrace as Esther cling on to her romantic lover.

They posed for more photos near the car as they flaunted their affection to each other, serving couple goals.

In another picture, Esther lay on the bonnet of her new ride with a wide smile from ear to ear.

Netizens' reactions

Social media users who bumped into the post headed to the comment section to post their reactions.

Some tagged their friends hilariously, imploring them to learn from the adorable couple that had raised the bar.

Choolwe Iñonge Mweene:

"Aw so sweet."

Shamira Williams:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Kazela Matthews Lucheya:

"This is so beautiful."

Mainala Ikara Hara:

"That's outstanding! Congratulations!"

