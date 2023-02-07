Experts analysed data from over 3,300 adults, between the ages of 50 to 89 years with a view to studying the impact of relationships on health

They then analysed the study results alongside data gathered from blood samples taken from the study participants every four years

In conclusion, it was noted that marital or cohabitating relationships were inversely related to average sugar levels, regardless of spousal support or strain

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Researchers have proven people in relationships are less likely to have serious medical conditions, including strokes, heart attacks and depression.

Scientists have noted the secret to a happy life is a relationship. They said people in unions have lower chances of suffering from heart attacks, strokes and other illnesses. Photo: Stock, Pexels.

Source: UGC

Marriage, secret to happy life

They conducted a survey that sought to unravel why being in a long-term relationship affected blood sugar levels, which have a direct impact on stress and hormones.

According to Daily Mail, previous scientific studies found out how marriage leads to a host of health benefits.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The study pointed out that marriage or relationships bring out the secret to a longer life, devoid of heart attacks and strokes.

Additionally, those in relationships were seen to have a lower risk of suffering from depression and have healthier eating patterns than those who are single.

Data analysed by experts from the University of Carleton, Canada, and the University of Luxembourg revealed that those who were married or cohabiting had blood sugar levels that averaged 21 per cent lower than those who were single, divorced or bereaved.

The quality of a relationship did not make a huge impact on the average levels of blood glucose.

Carleton University's Katherine Ford, who led the study, suggested the relationship showed how people's health could intertwine in relationships.

"I would speculate that marriage and cohabitating partnerships require a particular emotional investment over a long period," she said.

She further added:

"The salience of this type of relationship likely means that the loss of it may have implications for health, such as average blood sugar levels."

Confident woman admits husband only married her because she was not a financial burden in viral TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian woman (@the_peters_official) has in a video on TikTok said that when she was going to marry her husband, she knew she was not the kind of lady he wanted.

She added that even though the man never said it out, she could tell he wanted a more classy woman for a wife.

In the video shot in the presence of her husband who was laughing, the lady stated that he was only complimenting her with things like she had a good character and was from a good home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke