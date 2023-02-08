TikTok users have liked a video of a little girl who helped her mother to put on her pair of slippers

The video shows that the child's mother is physically challenged and walks with the aid of crutches

She was unable to bend and wear her slippers, but her daughter was on the ground to help her in the touching video

A little girl has melted hearts because she helped her physically challenged mother.

A viral video posted on TikTok shows that the woman walks with the aid of crutches because of her physical condition.

The disabled woman could not bend, but her daughter was there to help her. Photo credit: TikTok/@terrymwea.

It was as if she wanted to wear her slippers and go out, but she was unable to bend down and do so.

Video of a little girl helping her mother

Her little daughter was, however, on the ground to give her a helping hand. The child promptly took the footwear and helped slide it into her mother's legs.

She did it very carefully with a lot of love and cared in her attitude such that even her mother started to smile. After helping her mum, she stood up happily and gave her a big hug.

The video has melted many hearts on TikTok after it was posted by @terrymwea.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nancie Mwangi403 said:

"I just love your smile and your cute baby's efforts."

@Alexis2018 commented:

"This is beautiful. May the almighty keep blessing you."

@Abled differently said:

"You are amazing."

@Alpha Prince Stephen said:

"A mother is a gift no one can replace in the world."

Woman who has no hands helps her husband

In a related story, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng reported that a woman with no hands poured water for her husband to wash his hands after eating.

In a viral video seen on TikTok, the woman appears to be an amputee because her two hands were disabled.

However, that did not stop her from giving her husband a helping hand at home. She used what was left of her hand to hold the cup and supported it with her chin.

She then poured the water for her husband, who washed his hands, smiling in total happiness.

The woman's dedication to her husband despite her condition earned her a lot of praise from many TikTok users.

