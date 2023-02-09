A Ghanaian child with special needs has been blessed with a cash donation of GH¢4,500 as she marked her birthday

Her mother also accepted gifts from contributors totaling GH¢3,200 that Ghanaian social influencer Nana Tea presented

The touching pictures have moved internet users, as seen by the large number of comments praising the contributors and the influencer

Makafui, a Ghanaian baby with special needs, has been shown love by netizens after many donated GH¢4,500 to the child as she marked her birthday.

The toddler's mother received the cash and groceries worth GH¢3,200 a week after her daughter turned a new age.

Nana Tea presents the cash and groceries

Ghanaian social media personality Nana Tea recalled the events in a Facebook post while sharing touching photographs from the presentation on Tell It All.

Ghanaian girl with special needs, her mom, and the groceries from donors. Photo credit: Nänä Teä.

Speaking to Briefly News in an interview, Nana Tea said netizens donated to baby Makafui to make the child's day special.

''An amount of fiscal cash of 4500gh and 3200gh worth of groceries and toiletries were presented to the child and her parents as a birthday present,'' he told Briefly News.

According to Nana Tea, the monetary donation will help cover the child's prescription drug cost.

Many others used the comment area to express their gratitude to the contributors and Nana Tea after seeing the photographs from the social media influencer.

See the photos below:

Ghanaian girl with special needs and her mom and the items they received. Photo credit: Nana Tea.

Ghanaian girl with special needs, her mom, and Nana Tea on the child's birthday. Photo credit: Nana Tea.

How netizens reacted to Nana Tea's post

Barima Kwesi Samuel commented:

Nana Tea, keep soaring higher, and may Allah bless you abundantly.

Mawuli Timothy commented:

Children are gifts, but when they come with health conditions it is strength draining, God bless the givers and I pray no pregnant woman ever deliver a child with a health condition Amen.

Medofopa Jeffery posted:

God blesses everyone, Amen. Such a kind heart.

Gloria Ako reacted:

God bless you for such a special heart.

Diana Boateng said:

Heaven bless everyone richly.

Adjoa Owusua Eduome posted:

God bless you for the great work you are doing.

Augustina Amoah Ayiah commented:

God bless you. These people n bless you too Nana Tea.

Abla Kumordzi

God bless everyone who contributed.

