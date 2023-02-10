A Central University graduate, Francisca Osei, decided to start a food business after bagging first-class at the university

The dynamic young lady indicates that the startup capital at the time was a miserly R508, but she remained resolute

Two years down the line, the business, now called Bar Central, already has five employees and a promising future

Francisca Osei, an industrious, young Ghanaian graduate of the Central University in Accra, was the Women's Commissioner for her batch. She bagged a first-class when she finished school but decided to start a restaurant.

After barely two years, the startup is already beginning to stand on its feet, with thousands of customers thronging in month-to-month for purchases.

The food business branded as Bar Central is also set to open another branch soon in Ghana, while some clients have also expressed interest in getting some of their products in foreign countries.

Speaking to Briefly News, Francisca, whose restaurant is located in Madina, revealed that one of the main secrets to the promising success of her startup is fresh ingredients.

"You will usually find that many people who sell food like to go for the last batch of vegetables that are cheaper to get from the market. Instead of doing that, I go for the first and make sure I cook them with the most delicious recipes possible," she said.

In addition to getting her startup up, Francisca combines all her busy hustle with wifely duties as she is married to an equally hardworking young man.

The young lady's story is a great inspiration for people who dream of starting small with big dreams, as she also confirms that she has started it all with R508.

"I started off the whole idea as Pork Bar but when I was on campus, I used the name Tapoli. Bar Central, however, started only 2 years ago and now we have 5 employees. Guess what, it all started with R508. Not all the 'motivational speeches' are false," she said.

