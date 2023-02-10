A young lady on TikTok called Jayfive has shared a video showing the bread she was given after ordering it online

In the video, Jayfive tried all means to divide the bread, including using a hammer on it, but it was simply too hard

The footage has been heaping massive reactions online, with numerous hilarious comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young lady on TikTok has cracked ribs on the social media platform after sharing a rather hilarious video detailing what she had experienced.

Sharing a video on her personal handle @jayfive.ng, the lady mentioned that she had ordered bread online only to be delivered what she described as 'concrete'.

In the footage, the lady was seen trying different means in an attempt to break the bread, but nothing seemed to work. She even mentioned how it nearly damaged her hands.

Hard bread unable to get divided Photo credit: @jayfive.ng via TikTok

Source: UGC

However, the part that raised the most eyebrows was when Jayfive attempted to divide the bread with a hammer, but she was unsuccessful, no matter how hard she tried.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Hilarious reactions to the bread hammer could not break

Below are some thoughts social media users shared after watching the rather rib-cracking video.

adeboy_001 said:

why u think say jesus share am into 500 chop small and be forever filled

user1387363589045 mentioned:

I think you should always take it with you as self defense so your money won't waste

Blings_byzion indicated:

It’s bread of life just find small wine drink untop you’re good to go and if na four cousin you see it’s still going

@BENJAZ stated:

na the weapon wey dem fashion against you be this u don finally collect am

Watch the video below:

Funny video of man crushing entire loaf of bread into the size of 1 slice has social media users in disbelief

Briefly News previously reported that you see some strange things on the internet, that’s for sure. A video of a man crushing an entire loaf of bread into the size of one slice got people's brains ticking.

There is no denying that you can learn some interesting and useful hacks on the internet. However, this is not one of them. An entire loaf of bread into one slice, kante, it’s too much!

Twitter user @kganyasp shared the eye-opening yet hilarious clip, claiming this is someone’s boyfriend, lol. The man in the clip compresses an entire loaf of bread into the size of one slice as if he does it on a daily.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh