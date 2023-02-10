Enil Art, a Ghanaian artist whose real name is Israel Derrick Apeti makes incredible drawings of strangers

He has been seen making waves online after typically making drawings of strangers and capturing their reactions

Derrick recounts a rather unfortunate moment when someone got angry with him over the drawing he made of the person

Israel Derrick Apeti, a young man in Ghana popularly known as Enil Art has been making waves on social media for the past few months because of his works.

Enil Art is known for perfecting the art of drawing random strangers using a pen which leaves no room for errors, which he then shows to the people and captures their reactions.

One of his videos that went viral was a drawing he made of the Deputy Attorney General at a party where they both met.

In an interview with Tales of Africa, Israel revealed that he realized a lot of people desire to see such art being made of them and so he tried to use that model to promote his talent and see how far it can go.

Challenges Enil Arts faces in his work

However, it does not come without any challenges. According to the talented artist, there was a time he got chastised for making the art on a trotro mate he never knew.

"I was in the car when I decided to make a drawing of the bus conductor. When I was done, we had reached our destination and the mate had stepped out to look for change. The driver got curious when I kept asking of the young man and upon seeing what I'd done, got angry. So the drawing was not accepted," he said.

Watch one of his videos below:

See another work of his below:

