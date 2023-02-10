A Nigerian lady remembered a security man who showed her kindness in December 2022 and treated him to a lovely surprise

She got to his home and blessed him with dollars which amounted to triple his salary and an iPhone

The security man was overwhelmed with emotions as he appreciated the lady in a heartwarming manner

A Nigerian lady surprised a security guard with an iPhone 11 and $200 (over N92,000) for being kind to her.

According to the lady, in December 2022, a mechanic fixed her car, but she couldn't pay because her banking app was not functioning correctly.

The lady gifted a security man an iPhone and dollars. Photo Credit: @pecunia_money

She said the mechanic insisted that she pay him immediately despite the challenges with her bank app, which made her reach out to the security man who willingly offered her N30,000, which is his salary.

She used the money to pay for the mechanic's service. Also, the lady intended to repay him, but he told her not to worry about it.

In a lovely TikTok video, the lady visited the security man's house, and the man named Joe was not expecting what came next. The grateful lady handed him an iPhone 11 and $200.

The excited man went on his knees with his arms on his head as an expression of shock, got up and hugged the lady in gratitude for the gifts.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to woman surprising security man with iPhone and money

user7713678304769 said:

"He is a good looking guy, just make him you're husband already because it seems you guys understand each other."

lorettagregory220 said:

"Omo, you guys are just talking about but your app is not working. You don't need the rest anyway, she decided to help him."

Haleeru Moosah said:

"I immediately updated my status with this beautiful quote - "don't work for money, work for value."

janebarbie101 said:

"People are talking about the app but no be only one bank app dey nah the guy nah good person."

Abdullah said:

"Must you tell world when you are doing good for someone? This is not right.

"I wish it was me, I'll have not collect it."

Kimberly said:

"Wow!!!! I heard one thing from him today, he said don’t work for money rather work for value."

Students gift their gateman new car

