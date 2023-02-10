A lady who works as a painter has singlehandedly painted an entire two-storey building

A TikTok video showed when a lady named Chinenye was working on the house said to be located in Lagos

The beauty of the house painted by Chinenye has stunned a lot of TikTok users, who have applauded her handwork

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

TikTok users were stunned by the video of a beautiful Nigerian lady who works as a painter.

In the video posted by @ritaogochi1, the lady was seen working in one of the rooms of a two-storey building.

The female painter named Chinenye painted a large two-storey building. Photo credit: TikTok/@ritaogochi1.

Source: UGC

The female painter, identified as Chinenye, is said to be based in Lagos and one of the houses she painted was shown in the video.

Video of female painter at work

The house painted by Chinenye is a large two-storey building that looks stunning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The lady who recorded and posted the video on TikTok jokingly described Chinenye as a wall gecko because of her ability to climb high walls.

She also described Chinenye as hardworking and said she uses her money to buy weave-on instead of people buying for her.

Nigerians on TikTok expressed admiration for Chinenye and her hardworking nature. Others asked for her contact details for possible patronage.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Joshua Nweke560 said:

"Wow very impressive."

@Ezeh Chigozie38 reacted:

"The house is fine."

@Toronto said:

"I'm proud of her."

@MINISTER Edith commented:

"Good job! More strength."

@Lisa Ajah805 said:

"God bless your hand work dear."

@Mmirimalugo said:

"Wow, I am interested. I need her contact please."

@ebubedike reacted:

"Please, give me her contact. I'm serious, please. I want her to paint my house."

@Nenyeart said:

"Namesake, we dey like painting."

Video of lady who moulds blocks

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a lady who moulds blocks received a gift of R3 952.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady said she is a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

According to her, she started moulding blocks to earn money and support herself in school.

She said some friends encouraged her to join a hook-up but rejected the idea.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng