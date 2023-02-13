A lady who runs the Joy Peter Foundation shared a cute video of the children of her NGO sleeping in her room

The woman who filmed the kids wondered where she would sleep as people said they perhaps came to watch her TV before bedtime

Parents who reacted to her video appreciated her for showing the kids love as they shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who operates an NGO called Joy Peter Foundation (JPF), which reaches out to the less privileged, shared a video showing a boy and two female children sleeping on her bed.

She called them hers as she captioned the video "JPF children". Filming them all sleeping, the lady said they all left their room to occupy her bed.

People told her to put a TV in the kids' room. Photo source: @joypeterfoundation01

Kids leave their room to sleep on "mother's" bed

She jokingly asked how she would get married in that situation. Some people who reacted to her video said they probably came for the TV in her room and fell asleep.

Some parents also used the opportunity to share their experience with their kids who always wanted to come into their rooms.

Watch the video below:

As of this report's writing, the video gathered over 100 comments with more than 2,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@Destiny StyNe said:

"They love️ you very much."

nasaukeje said:

"Story of my life."

bairo conteh said:

"Mum is everything."

Steve said:

"Put a television in their room and see whether them go come your room again!"

lekwa Ezekiel said:

"Madam, this is normal."

Yemicasual said:

"God blessed you mama."

@blessbliss29 said:

"God will continue to bless you for the love and care you render upon these children."

Dominique66 said:

"Momma naso, my cousin used to leave their room to their mom's own."

Mother kisses son on his lips

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a beautiful mother, @jessicaseth_, made a video about her little kid who does not like it whenever she kisses him on his lips because he thinks the act is gross.

The video the woman shared on her TikTok described what happened when she tried to kiss him. After the mother's mouth touched him, the boy contorted his face to show displeasure and cleaned his lips.

Before the kiss, the son showed that he wanted to be kissed on his forehead as he stretched his head towards her.

