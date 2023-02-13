A TikTok video has shown some school children dancing with so much joy and love during their graduation party

The children held each other like lovers when they were dancing and this made a lot of people laugh out loud

Apart from dancing and holding hands, the boys and girls also lifted each other up and moved around for many seconds

TikTok users are reacting to the video of some school children dancing at their graduation party.

The video was posted by @nrmnisi, showing how the children danced like lovers.

The children lifted each other up while dancing. Photo credit: TikTok/@nrmnisi.

In the 23 seconds clip, the kids were so happy that they could not control their joy on the dance floor.

Schoolchildren lift each other while dancing

They used the opportunity to express themselves on the dance floor. Their pattern of dance has caused some laughter on TikTok.

First, the children were each paired with the opposite gender. Each boy who danced had a girl attached to him.

During the dance session, the girls would turn around while holding the boys. This made the moment so special as the kids danced like lovers.

Another interesting moment during the dance was when the boys lifted the girls up as if they were at a wedding. The girls also lifted the boys.

A particular boy stood out because of how he was able to lift a girl and dance around with her without shaking or showing distress. Funny reactions have trailed the video on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nondumiso Makaziwe said:

"That little man is strong hey."

@user5141295375051 reacted:

"Strongest boy in the world."

@Jamela_Jeanny said:

"The way she carried him."

@Siphiwokuhle Mnguni commented:

"The girl is flexible and trusts that strong boy."

@thinamlunguza4 said:

"The other couple fell there."

@Iam_Precious________ said:

"They are so innocent."

@Rolivhuwa commented:

"I saw a gentleman."

