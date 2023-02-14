A white woman who married a black man and travelled down to Kenya with him has counted her blessings

The woman said that instead of suffering in America, they brought money back to his country and built a giant home

On their two acres of land is also a vast expanse of space for their animal and plant farming businesses

An oyinbo woman married to an African man shared a video of how they both left America and settled in his homeland to save money on housing.

The woman revealed that they built their home in Kenya with cash. Their home sits on two acres of land, giving room for their farming businesses.

The man and his foreign wife decided to come to Africa. Photo source: @mekenzelimiri

Source: TikTok

Couple builds "empire" in Kenya

The TikTok video she shared showed how big their agricultural venture is with animal and plant farming combined.

Social media users who reacted to the woman's clip said many still do not know the great things Africa has to offer.

Watch the video below:

As of this report's writing, the video gathered over 800 comments with more than 11,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Imad Jeroua said:

"Very few people know that in Africa, if you lose your job, you still gonna keep your house, phone, car. No loans there."

AKINYI said:

"Don't tell them, they'll flood our Motherland. Some gems are better kept in the dark."

Nish@t said:

"They are coming back!"

Farha Khan said:

"Home tour! And farm tour!! Please!"

thomaspaasewe966 said:

"Behind every successful man there is a successful woman, thanks for the great job so far."

greeneggsn0ham said:

"That’s awesome!! So happy for y’all. I can’t wait to leave the US either. Just to live better, healthier, and free!"

