Two grown twins had their hair combed by their mother, and she did it in a viral TikTok video

The mother's love for her twin children and how she attended to them melted the hearts of many TikTokkers

Some people who have seen the interesting video said they are praying to be blessed with twin children

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A mum of twins has gone viral after she patiently combed the hair of her two grown sons.

The cute moment was captured in a video and posted on TikTok by @twinsdiaries.

The grown twin brothers allowed their mum to comb their hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@twinsdiaries.

Source: UGC

The short clip lasted for 33 seconds, but it was enough to show the inseparable bond between the mother and her children.

Mother goes viral after combing her grown son's hair

One of the sons was the first to come out from the house after dressing up and getting set for work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He met his mother standing on the veranda. She had a comb in her hand and immediately started combing her son's hair.

Not long after, the second son joined his twin brother and presented his hair to be combed.

The moment revealed the bond between the woman and her grown twin sons.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user96730378231 said:

"I am hoping to get pregnant next month. I pray God answers my prayers and gives me twins."

@user6106763629797 said:

"I pray that my boys will be like this when they are older."

@Richard Mann600 reacted:

"There is nothing like the love of a mother."

@user4781361296877 said:

"Only mama can do so."

@Agbematsi Yaw prospe commented:

"Make her feel happy and proud of having you guys."

@user8272221529172lardicharity said:

"Mummy boys. May God bless you, mama."

The father who braided his daughter's hair

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a loving father braided his little daughter's hair.

People who saw the lovely video on TikTok were stunned at how well the dad handled the hair.

A lot of those who reacted praised him for being a good parent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng