Former Catholic Priest Who Married Anglican Woman Opens Up About New Life

Ghanaian preacher, Rev Canon Amankwah, shared his experiences as a married Anglican pastor after serving as a Catholic priest for 17 years

Before being ordained as an Anglican clergyman, he worked as an assistant parish priest at the Holy Trinity Parish in Agormanya in the Eastern Region

The clergyman has been married to Ruth Amankwah for nine years, who came into the union with three children

Ghanaian clergyman, Rev Canon Amankwah, has shared his experiences regarding his time as a married Anglican pastor after spending 17 years as a Catholic priest.

The preacher revealed that Charles Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, served as a mentor to him when he was starting as a Catholic priest.

Canon Amankwah proposes to Ruth

Rev Amankwah acknowledged that it was difficult to propose to Ruth, saying he had to let his father do it on his behalf during their appearance on The StandPoint show with Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

Former Catholic Priest turned married Anglican preacher opens up about his love life. Photo source: asaaseradio.com.

Source: UGC

"Proposal was difficult. I couldn't propose to my wife - my father proposed to Ruth for me," he said, per Asaaseradio.com.

Rev Amankwah disclosed that his wife, Ruth Amankwah, a teacher, had three children before marriage. Nine years into his marriage, the preacher said he had always intended to wed a woman familiar with his past as a Catholic priest.

Rev Amankwah's first experience with his wife in bed

His first relationship with his wife in bed was complicated. "I couldn't imagine going naked before my wife," the religious leader stated.

''I had to pray to muster the courage to have canal knowledge of my wife. And since then, anytime we're going to have an affair, I pray before the act,'' he said. He said there was no sexual intimacy between him and Ruth before their union.

Rev Amankwah's career as a preacher

The preacher served as an assistant parish priest at the Holy Trinity Parish in Agormanya in the Eastern Region before he was ordained as an Anglican priest. Later, he served as the parish priest of St. Barbara Parish in Akosombo, Eastern Region.

Rev Canon Amankwah is currently the diocesan evangelism director and also the director for the choir at St Mary Anglican church at Atechem, Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region.

He has a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast, a Diploma in Theology from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Master's degree in Religious Education and Pastoral Ministry from the Catholic University College of Ghana, Sunyani.

His works include "God has not finished with you yet," among others. He will release his 15th book in later February.

Source: YEN.com.gh