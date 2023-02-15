An African forex trader and private fund manager Kojo Forex has shown off his luxury cars on social media

He delivered the photo highlighting the evolution of his posh whips and asked netizens to predict his next car

Online users reacted as many took to the comment section to guess the next car the millionaire will add to his collection of automobiles

Kojo Forex, a Ghanaian forex trader and private fund manager, displayed a spectacular photo collage on his verified Twitter account showcasing his collection of high-end vehicles.

As the young man posed on one of the customized cars, the picture highlighted the evolution of his opulent whips.

Kojo Forex inspires his followers

The millionaire, who posted the picture on social media and seemed very upbeat, urged his followers not to look down on their modest beginnings.

Ghanaian millionaire Kojo Forex flaunts his luxurious whips. Photo credit: KojoForex.

Source: UGC

''Evolution of my cars. I own as a Trader. Always trust the process. Guess the specific one I'm buying next! The correct guess wins $100,'' he shared.

Kojo Forex sparks reactions

More than 50,000 had seen the post, garnering 251 retweets, 23 quote tweets, and more than 1,000 likes. Briefly News compiled some of the comments underneath his post.

See the photos below:

SA woman rebuilds RDP house into stunning mansion, TikTok video of transformation goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi woman @mngome2 went viral after she posted a TikTok video of her rebuilt RDP house. The video showed the whole process of remodelling the house from the new foundation till the roof was up.

The lady's clip gathered over 500 000 views on TikTok. Many people had questions about building materials and labour costs. A lot of netizens were inspired by her achievements and clapped for her in the comments.

TikTokkers praised the woman and said her home was stunning. Many said they wished they had homes that they could be proud of.

@wilrightkgopotso wrote:

"Beautiful house❤️. I so wish you could not have made this roof plain. Congratulations."

@watemophenyo shared:

"I am next in Jesus' mighty name."

@given_m3 stated:

"Beautiful house. I'm only worried about the landslide. Please make sure you prevent landslides during heavy rains.

Source: YEN.com.gh