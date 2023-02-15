A video of a Nigerian lady dancing beside a goat as if it was a common pet has stirred massive reactions online

Dressed in a shirt, the goat kept sniffing the lady's hand as she vibed to a song while laughing in front of her camera

Nigerians had many questions, as some wanted to know how she trained the goat to remain so calm

A short video has shown the moment a Nigerian lady (@sweetcyon) danced with a goat dressed in a shirt. As she danced, the animal stood beside her.

She kept smiling as she vibed to Seyi Vibez's song. People were amazed by the goat's calmness and cooperation.

Nigerians had many funny things to say about the goat. Photo source: TikTok/@sweetcyon

The lady burst into laughter during her video as she stopped dancing. Some people wanted to know how she tamed the goat.

A look through her page showed several old videos she made with the goat.

Watch one of her videos below:

Video of lady dancing with goat sparks reactions

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

user2320154073280 said:

"Nice couples."

Victor Olomu said:

"Abi this girl don join Illuminati, them dey always get One pet ooo."

Zaco said:

"Having this goat as a friend is even better than some people."

Prince said:

"Clothe way I wear on 25th, no wahala."

Meet_Chinaza said:

"No be OGB recent shirt be that?"

Mariam Ogunbadejo Lawal said:

"Eran iya oshogbo."

gennyblack22 said:

"People wey get this cloth."

