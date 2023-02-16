A Nigerian man who fell in love with his reading partner in school later married the lady in a sweet wedding ceremony

After their university, the lovely couple never allowed a change of environment to affect their love life

Many single ladies and men in their video's comment section said they would have to get reading partners too

A young Nigerian man (@cassido_fx) has gone online to celebrate his love life as he used a short video to narrate how it all began.

He said that though he entered the university with a focus on studying, he found a fun-filled female reading partner.

People were impressed by their love story. Photo source: @cassido_fx

From reading partners to lovers

Their relationship blossomed from being just reading partners, and they became an item. They defended their school's projects the same day and even served the country together.

After their one-year compulsory service, the couple got engaged. Their traditional marriage followed. The lady looked so beautiful in her isi-agwu outfit. A photo of their white wedding was stunning too.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user3617336816772 said:

"Na now i understand this things,frm reading partner wait fr my return."

Chioma Okpara said:

"Step one find reading partner."

user5593345799756 said:

"Abeg Wch uni. Make I no do mistake."

Eniolaoluwa said:

"I don almost finish university nothing sup o."

annyw668 said:

"May your house never know sorrow."

amakacynthia said:

"Some of us be like we can't date our course mate."

Maddie said:

"Na so I wan take graduate comot for this school without reading partner?? Nice video btw. Congratulations…."

chukwunonso. dc said:

"I have find a reading partner, but she is not thinking what am thinking."

Sylvia cent said:

"Na to change my reading partner sorry girls I wan marry."

