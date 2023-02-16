A mother who wants to keep her child away from people's cupboards always makes sure to tie them during visits

The woman who also revealed that her kid is still too small to understand boundaries shared a video of cupboards locked with cloth

Many parents who watched her video said they thought they were the only ones doing that to keep their kids away from people's property

A mother @khodani_h has made a short video to show how she always locks the cupboards of every home she visits with her kid.

In the clip, the woman secured the door of each compartment of a kitchen cabinet with pieces of cloth.

The cupboards were secured with pieces of fabric because of her baby. Photo source: @khodani_h

Source: UGC

Mother shares parenting challenge

She said she always does that because she wants to prevent the situation where she would be sent a bill for what her kid spoilt.

Some parents in her comment section said the lasting solution is for the woman to teach her kid how to respect boundaries.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

???!! 33-&() said:

"Teach your kid not to play with those, it's actually quite embarrassing. Soon he/will know how to open those and you will need cable ties."

Max said:

"Depending on age, you might want to start teaching boundaries."

Emma Ndungu said:

"Thought I was the only one who does this."

Lino said:

"My grandchildren are the same."

Sindz said:

"Okay so I’m not the only one who does that. Cool. Thanks."

user3728198376773 said:

"Yes I agree to do what you're doing but teach him now boundaries. I gave my babies a few light slaps on the hand if they touched it the first time."

She replied:

"Yuuuuuhhhh he is still small to understand, my four year old understands, and never opens people’s cupboards."

