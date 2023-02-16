A cat got a nice, warm bath from a Nigerian woman, and the moment was captured on video

In the viral TikTok, the woman poured water in a big container as if she wanted to bath a baby

Funny reactions followed the video as young people were saying the woman loved the cat

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Reactions followed the video of a woman who was seen bathing her cat with a native sponge inside a big plastic bowl.

In the video posted by @oluwanifemidabira1, the woman put the cat in the bowl as if she wanted to bathe a baby.

The woman used a native sponge to scrub the cat. Photo credit: TikTok/@oluwanifemidabira1.

Source: UGC

It must have surprised netizens to see the way she went about cleaning the cat.

Nigerian woman gives her can a clean bath

She held the cat by the waist and poured it some water gently with so much love and attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The woman used the sponge to clean the cat even as it struggled to free itself from her grip. She paid particular attention to the legs and hands of the cat.

The video has sparked funny reactions among young people, some of who said it was a spiritual bath.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ntshuni said:

"This will be after they initially refused to get the pet and now it’s a love affair."

@Otentikmariam commented:

"Native sponge. Nah spiritual bathing be that o."

@Eunice_jerry said:

"That cat dey regret em life seriously."

@atinuke226 reacted:

"I have been wanting to get a dog my mum refused. Finally, she traveled and when she got back, she met my dog. She was really angry and threatened."

@Queen Ariel said:

"Let me just tell you guys now she likes that cat because African mothers hmm, hey will not touch look or even smell anywhere close to the animal."

Video of a lady chasing cows

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a lady came down from a car and chased away some cows.

The cows were blocking the expressway while the lady travelled with her friends.

The video would later go viral and attract praise from TikTok users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng