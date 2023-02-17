A screenshot of a conversation between a couple had men and women debating the issue at hand

Twitter user Solomzi Thandubuntu has been in this situation and is not about to tolerate a woman playing hardball

Men were fuming, while women made it clear that these dramatic times happen monthly and felt they were not to blame

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The dating pool is rough. A man shared a screenshot of a conversation between a couple, with men shaking their heads in disappointment and some women laughing.

Twitter user Solomzi Thandubuntu has been in this situation and is not about to tolerate a woman playing hardball. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Relationships are not valued and respected as they used to be. This man is one of those who have been done dirty, and he's tired of it.

Man shares screenshot of stubborn woman blowing off caring man

Twitter user Solomzi Thandubuntu shared a screenshot showing a woman giving a man a hard time. Even though the guy tried his best to find out what the issue was, nothing was good enough, shame.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Yazin some women will lose good guys coz of this rubbish. I know some who lost me because of such. Ayi maaan ”

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts on the relationship drama

While men flooded the comments claiming this is why they are done being nice, women told them moms because the girl was probably experiencing shark week just to deal with" can't can’t be held accountable for what happened during that time.

See some of the mixed reactions:

@MTDO_THE_GIANT said:

“I haven't spoken to the lady that I really love really loved since December cause of this behaviour.”

@hungreeboyworld said:

“I hate women like this, the silent treatment ladies make me sick.”

@Limpooi17 said:

“So me ”

@Didintle09 said:

“I see most men here say basadi ke meleko but bear with us guys, we do this when it's that time of the month okay? So please ”

@MbMbongza said:

“Count me as well and now she was asking to get back together. Like really, I don't even have time for this anymore I just keep it moving.”

Woman shares screenshot of mama discussing undeserving bae, peeps love the s, "ice: “Parents are always right.”

In another issue news, Briefly News reported that a woman shared a humorous screenshot of her mama discussing an underserving boyfriend, and peeps adored the spiciness of it all.

@shopidiie23 shared the snaps of her mom's many messages discussing the gent in question on Twitter. The text immediately starts with the concerned parent asking about the lady's whereabouts before concluding that she's with her boyfriend.

The story doesn't stop there. @shopidiie23 shared another screenshot where she asked her mom why she said what she said. The mom stated that @shopidiie23 should be aware of her self-worth and that the dude should put more effort into her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News