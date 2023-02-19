Nathan Mbawa wrote on his Facebook on December 23, 2022, that the sad truth is one day, the world will wake up without him

In a subsequent post on December 31, 2022, he said he was having a certain feeling and questioned if it was not yet time

The singer died on the spot in a grisly road accident on Saturday, February 19, days after celebrating his birthday

A Zambian versatile and charismatic television presenter has died less than two months after seemingly predicting his death on Facebook.

Television presenter Nathan Mbawa. Photo: Nathan Mbawa.

Nathan Mbawa wrote on his Facebook on December 23, 2022, that the sad truth is one day, the world will wake up without him or any other person in it.

Mbawa, who doubles up as a musician, asked his followers to responsibly enjoy the festive season keeping in mind that it was by the mercy of God they have lived that far.

"Sad truth!! One day the world will wake up without you in it!! Like it or not, that day will come. And now the festive season is here once more, whatever you do! Enjoy yourself knowing that we are at the mercy of God. Enjoy yourself responsibly. Let 2023 morning rise with you in it," shared Mbawa.

In a subsequent post on December 31, 2022, in an apparent premonition, he said he was having a certain feeling and questioned if it was not yet time.

"Mmmmm, this feeling I am having!!! ... It's not yet time," he posted.

Mbawa dies

The singer died on the spot in a grisly road accident on Saturday, February 19.

He was reportedly driving at 2am on the Great North Road en route to the country's capital Lusaka.

Mbawa's death was confirmed by his uncle, Colonel Jeremiah Mbawa.

Sadly, he died just 11 days after celebrating his birthday.

Surprisingly, in February 2022, his close friend, Alister Sibbuku, also died in a road accident.

