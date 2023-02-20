A video of pregnant women saying positive words to their unborn kids as they rubbed their stomachs has gone viral

The women were instructed to appreciate their bumps as a big blessing, be happy and sing to the music playing

Many ladies who are also looking forward to being mothers someday used theirs as an opportunity to pray

A video of pregnant women singing a sweet song at a maternity centre as they danced gently has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the video shared by @jacarandamaternity, a person could be heard telling them to rub their stomachs and say sweet words to their unborn children.

The women were happy as they touched their bumps. Photo source: @jacarandamaternity

Pregnant women sing and dance

The women sang in unison while rocking to the music playing in the background. They had different baby bumps. While some stomachs were not protruding, others looked advanced.

Many people who watched the video "tapped" into their blessing and hoped they become pregnant soon.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react go video

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with more than 32,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Peculiar said:

"Congratulations, I will carry my babies this year in Jesus name, amen!"

user9065729072696 said:

"God bless all pregnant women and give them safe delivery including me."

Golden Daughter said:

"I tap pregnancy. God pls bless me too."

opandedee3 said:

"I tap from this blessing i am next in Jesus name."

Kokou Zebrekeno said:

"This is the power of Man."

Ella Udu said:

"Congratulations.... I can't wait one day to experience this."

Teeyiti said:

"Congratulations, Lord grant me pregnancy this year in Jesus name Amen."

sheriqueen said:

"God bless me this year with a baby."

