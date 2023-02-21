A fine baby girl sat patiently as an adult used lipstick and other products to beautify her face

The lady also fixed very long eyelashes for the child, making her look like an adult

The video has gone viral and stirred mixed reactions among TikTok users, as some said it was too much for a child

A TikTok video shows a lady applying beauty products to a little girl's face, making her look like an adult.

In the video posted by @brittanymena0, it could also be seen that the lady equally fixed false eyelashes on the little girl.

The girl sat patiently as make up was applied on her face. Photo credit: TikTok/@brittanymena0.

Amazingly, the child sat patiently without fretting when the lady applied the makeup on different parts of her face.

Little girl with eyelashes and full makeup

Her eyebrows were perfectly lined as the makeup artist applied foundation and eye shadow. She topped the look with red lipstick.

The result of the makeup session was stunning, as the girl looked more beautiful than ever.

The video has since gone viral and got 53.7k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Some people, however, saw it as wrong as they said it was improper to apply makeup on such a little girl.

Others praised the little girl's beauty and patience during the makeup session.

@Rosey Rosey Nk said:

"No this is not good for the child of that age."

@Kfour+1

"I love how she is so patient!"

Little girl tells her father that she is pregnant.

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a little girl walked up to her father with an announcement that surprised him.

In a video posted on TikTok, the girl told her father she was pregnant and expecting a baby girl.

She also gave her father an apple to peel for her in the manner of a pregnant woman needing to be helped.

The man was surprised, mainly as the girl used old clothes to pad her belly to make it look big.

When the video went viral on the platform, it elicited many hilarious reactions from TikTok users who said the girl was confident.

