A Nigerian man who has been saving money for the past 10 years has brought it out and used it to buy an iPhone

A video showed when the man collected the receipt of the phone while the huge cash was beside him

It is said in the video that the man has been saving notes for the past 10 years, and he brought it out during naira scarcity

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A Nigerian man has used the money he has been saving for the past 10 years to purchase an iPhone.

In a video posted on TikTok by @mrcake007, the young man was seen in the phone shop where he went with his saved money to get an iPhone.

The man used his 10-year savings to buy an iPhone X. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrcake007 and Oscar Wong/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Nigerian man uses his 10-years savings to buy an iPhone X

In the video, it was disclosed that the man has been saving N100 notes for nothing less than a decade, and he has now decided to invest in a good iPhone X.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The video showed the man went to the shop with at least eight bundles of money made up of only N100 notes.

While the amount is unknown, some TikTok users have argued that the money is too much for an iPhone X.

Nevertheless, the man was seen signing the receipt of the phone in the video which has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Olisa said:

"So na you make 100 naira scarce for Nigeria."

@Nwonueze reacted:

"He for carry am play sure 2 odds."

@David said:

"Imagine the phone screen break after buying it."

@Favorite celebrity commented:

"All this money for just X? Naira is too low."

@Danny Snoop said:

"Na wetin bank give am be that no mind all this ones."

@Ndubuisi Emmanuel reacted:

"You save 100 naira for 10 yrs and come use em buy iPhone. How future take dey that thing."

African man wins R74k in sports bet after playing with just R38, video of his excitement goes viral

Briefly News also reported that a lucky man has won a whopping R74k after staking the sum of R38 in a sports bet.

A viral video posted on Instagram by @thatblackbwoyy shows the moment he checked the betting app and saw the huge win.

In the viral clip, the man scrolled through the app apparently to see how the game went but he found out that he carried the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng