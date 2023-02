A male lecturer has been praised on TikTok for his act of kindness which he showed in class

In a viral video posted on TikTok, the man helped a female student carry her baby so she could write in class

The video has warmed many hearts, as some described the lecturer as a good man and a good teacher

A male lecturer showed kindness to a nursing mother during class, and the moment was captured in a video.

In the video posted by @abena_serwaa4, the lecturer carried the baby of one of his students, who is a nursing mother.

The lecturer helped a nursing mother to carry her baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@abena_serwaa4.

It appeared the mother was finding it hard to hold the baby and still pay attention or take notes in class. It was reported that the baby was disturbing its mother.

The lecturer was seen holding the baby while he continued to teach the class. He stood close to the board to explain a point with the baby in his left arm.

In the 11 seconds video, students were seen concentrating and writing their notes.

Meanwhile, positive reactions have trailed the video as people praised the lecturer for what he did.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Angela Zigi said:

"Maturity to the highest."

@Florence white said:

"UEW Prof Opoti Christopher, right? Level 100, he gave us assignment to write 1-10 in Ghanaian local languages."

@Zienzy commented:

"God bless this man."

@user9312817667414 said:

"Prof. Okpoti never disappoints… wooow."

@tassetimberland said:

"That is a father."

@Horllar_Pearls__ said:

"Not all lecturers are bad I swear. I remember then In Kwara poly same thing happened."

@francisjunior721 reacted:

"God bless the lecturer. Others could’ve asked her out of the class though."

