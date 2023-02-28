A video of a zealous teacher educating his pupils about the anatomy of a cow using a real cow has warm hearts online

The teacher was at the back of the class as the students chorused the parts of the cow they could see

The white cow stood peacefully near the class door as the kids fixed their eyes on it during the practical session

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Teachers are taking the new education system in Kenya quite seriously and would use any means to teach their kids.

Video of students learning parts of cow. Photo: duncoaskofu.

Source: UGC

Practical learning in class

The best way to teach is through practicals; a teacher was hailed for her teaching skills.

The teacher brought in a new 'member' in class to enhance her teaching and give a better understanding to her kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the viral video, she used a real cow to teach her pupils, who were equally excited and participated in the class.

"The twerking and whistling government is very proud they have invested in education and pupils can practically learn parts of a cow," read the caption on the video.

Cow standing before students

The tutor asked her pupils to name the parts of the domestic animals that stood before them.

The animal was white and peacefully stood next to the class door as the little ones studied it.

"Eyes, nose, ears, mouth..." they answered in unison with their eyes fixed on the animal.

Students look back of class

At one point, she thought she heard hands and asked the pupils if the animals had hands.

They quickly corrected her and said, "tongue" as some turned back to look at her as they answered.

"Legs, skin, tail and horns," the teacher helped the kids conclude the parts of the cow that were visible.

They were well-spaced in the class, with lots of space in the room, as seen in the video.

Lady gets down from car, chases cows blocking the road, her lover stays back & laughs in trending video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful lady and her lover were in a car when they got to where some cows blocked their lane.

The man asked his lover in the video to chase the animals off the road. She came down without fear and went after the cows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke