Famous Ghanaian-Liberian actor Michael Blackson questioned the age of the incoming Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and compared him to American President Joe Biden

He hinted that comparing 80-year-old Joe Biden to 71-year-old Bola Tinubu, the latter could be lying about his age, looking at his physical features

His assumptions sparked a massive debate on social media as Nigerians came out with various claims about their new president

Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian Michael Blackson took a swipe at the incoming president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria's incoming President Bola Tinubu (left) and Michael Blackson (right). Photo Source: @officialasiwajubat Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, Tinubu does not look like a 71-year-old considering his physical features, like his wrinkled skin.

Sharing his views on his verified Twitter page, Michael Blackson noted that Tinubu looks like someone in his early 100s.

Comparing him to the incumbent president of the United States of America, who is 80 years old, Michael Blackson implied that Bola Tinubu could not be younger than Joe Biden.

Michael Blackson's assumptions about Bola Tinubu's age spark debate online

@Tcombolo said:

"It pains me as a Ghanaian that Nigeria chose that man."

@ThankGod_Ajayi commented:

"He is in his late 200s, or so we think. He is older than Biden. I mean, Biden has been alive since World War 1. This man was part of Christopher Columbus's crew."

@SurvivedaPeace opined:

"No Nigerian knows his real age, schools attended or even real parents. He is an unmitigated fraud. He is more likely over 80 years old."

@AdeRazakGold said:

"We didn't choose that man. They heavily rigged that election. Peter Obi is our President, and he was heavily rigged."

Nigerian president moves to try to ease cash crisis

Meanwhile, in a related story, Briefly News reported that Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari defended a currency swap that sparked protests and cash shortages on Thursday but ordered old, small denomination 200 naira notes to remain in circulation bid to ease scarcities.

Nigeria has been struggling with a shortage in physical cash since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began to swap old bills of the local naira currency for new, re-designed ones, leading to a shortfall in banknotes.

The scarcity of cash triggered violent protests in major cities as angry and frustrated bank customers attacked and vandalised banks and blocked roads.

