Thirty-four-year-old Michael Maina is a popular figure in Karatina town where he sells boiled eggs and smokies to earn a living

What many of his customers do not know is that he holds a master's degree and is currently pursuing a CPA course

Despite not being fully stable, the scholar employs two other people, one of them an orphan

He is hopeful that someone will see his appeal and offer him a job so that he supports the two young men even more

Growing up, Michael Maina heard the words "education is the key to a bright future" enough times, and he heeded the advise.

Maina has educated himself through proceeds from the smokies and boiled eggs. Photos: Michael Maina.

Source: UGC

It is the reason he studied hard in school and went all the way to master's level, convinced that education would open his doors.

However, the sentiments have since lost meaning for the 34-year-old as hopelessness continues chipping away at the hope he once exuded.

Never been employed

Soon as the master's degree graduate left campus, he walked right into a job market that is dotted with closed doors for job seekers.

When he tried all possible avenues in vain, he resorted to selling smokies and boiled eggs in Karatina to make ends meet.

Speaking to Briefly News, Maina revealed that funded his undergraduate and master's studies with proceeds from his small businesses.

"I have never been employed. I had an internship and KRA and did short contract jobs for IEBC," he disclosed.

Always a scholar

Despite Maina having been unlucky on the job market, he has continued to grow his academic portfolio as he is currently undertaking CPA studies in the evening after work.

"Once a scholar, always a scholar. I am doing it to keep my mind active," he continued, adding that he believes in always growing career-wise.

Maina also revealed that he is working with two people to run the business of smokies and boiled eggs, and one of them is an orphan.

A photo of him has been doing rounds on social media these past few days, a banner pleading for a job perched on his trolley.

"If I get a job, they are my first priority. I would like to continue walking with them. I am happy that people have received my request positively," he concluded.

Public reactions

Little Brian:

"Today my heart goes out to everyone going through what they cannot discuss with anyone. I pray God will see you through."

Ben Chenamai:

"Sharing what you are going through on such platform is an inspiration to those just waiting with academic credentials for jobs to come by without something to make them busy."

Cindy Cindy

"It's only in Kenya where you study and go hustling until you forget what you studied. God remember your people."

Isaiah Otieno:

"I do advice young people not to go for Masters until they are sure or they've secured a place. Master's is for career development."

