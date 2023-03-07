Dad Does Voiceover for Daughter’s Makeup Video, Instagram Clip Leaves Peeps Laughing: “How Did She Not Laugh?”
- An Enugu makeup artist recently shared a video in which her father ran the commentary in a hilarious manner
- In the video, the man can be heard struggling to describe the makeup process, much to the amusement of many people
- Several internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to commend the father's effort
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
If you think women's makeup products and processes are too complex to remember, one Nigerian father shows that effort counts.
Favour, an Enugu-based makeup artist, recently left many people amused after she made her father do a voiceover of one of her makeup videos.
Favour does her makeup in the video while her father runs a voiceover commentary.
He can be heard using phrases like 'foundation materials, applying the white thing, her face changing from time to time' among others.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The father signs off the video with a 'Thank God' but not before hyping his daughter up about her 'beautiful face and natural hair'.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react to man's voiceover for daughter's makeup video
tiki150thrifts
"Daddy is indirectly saying ”Na me born this Queen.”
phat_chyna:
"It’s the “Thank God” for me."
iamlizzyjay:
"It's the eye lashes for Me..Daddy no know pass eye lashes."
gracious_helper_healthcare:
"African parents must Thank God."
the_real_tobe_official:
"I didn't finish this morning ooo. How did she not laugh abeg? Daddy your daughter is fine ooo, Thank God."
holuphisaryormie:
"Say na “thank God” e remain to add 1 bible verse popsy."
souvenir_packaging:
"Hahaha her father is the father of the year. God bless him. God keep him. Favour will ALWAYS make you proud I promise on her behalf."
official_sweetval:
"Thank God a very proud father jare."
The bride does her makeup in a trending video, Internet users are impressed with the result
If you want to cut down on your wedding budget, you might want to take beauty classes.
A bride saved some money after deciding to do her wedding makeup.
In the video posted by @moshbridal, the beautiful bride, identified as Abigail, applies some powder to her already glammed-up look.
Makeup trends: 53-year-old woman appears several years younger in transformation video
The art of makeup is unarguably a magic trick that not many are blessed with.
This 53-year-old is undoubtedly one magician whose recent makeup transformation has stunned many people.
In a Tiktok video reposted on her Instagram page, the lady is seen making up and transforming into perfectly-executed makeup in a series of swift movements.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng