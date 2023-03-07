An Enugu makeup artist recently shared a video in which her father ran the commentary in a hilarious manner

In the video, the man can be heard struggling to describe the makeup process, much to the amusement of many people

Several internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to commend the father's effort

If you think women's makeup products and processes are too complex to remember, one Nigerian father shows that effort counts.

Favour, an Enugu-based makeup artist, recently left many people amused after she made her father do a voiceover of one of her makeup videos.

Favour does her makeup in the video while her father runs a voiceover commentary.

He can be heard using phrases like 'foundation materials, applying the white thing, her face changing from time to time' among others.

The father signs off the video with a 'Thank God' but not before hyping his daughter up about her 'beautiful face and natural hair'.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to man's voiceover for daughter's makeup video

tiki150thrifts

"Daddy is indirectly saying ”Na me born this Queen.”

phat_chyna:

"It’s the “Thank God” for me."

iamlizzyjay:

"It's the eye lashes for Me..Daddy no know pass eye lashes."

gracious_helper_healthcare:

"African parents must Thank God."

the_real_tobe_official:

"I didn't finish this morning ooo. How did she not laugh abeg? Daddy your daughter is fine ooo, Thank God."

holuphisaryormie:

"Say na “thank God” e remain to add 1 bible verse popsy."

souvenir_packaging:

"Hahaha her father is the father of the year. God bless him. God keep him. Favour will ALWAYS make you proud I promise on her behalf."

official_sweetval:

"Thank God a very proud father jare."

