A funny father with a strong bond with his daughter made a video to show his playtime time with her.

Just as the kid was about to sit and watch her cartoon show, the father removed her chair, making the girl land on the floor. The man laughed at what had happened.

People said that the kid would do the same to another person. Photo source: @thingolwenkosazana01

Source: UGC

Father pranked daughter

When the girl was going to sit a second time, she became very conscious and did not fall for her dad's repeated action. She slowly squatted and stopped in time whenever she felt he had withdrawn her chair.

Many people who watched the video shared by her mum (@thingolwenkosazana01) funnily said that the man was teaching the kid a prank she would do to others.

Watch the video below:

As of this report's writing, the video gathered over 300 comments and more than 32,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Carly cooks said:

"You making the baby do squats."

Tlouweeeee said:

"And that's how they develop trust issues."

kelzbles said:

"But she's so smart."

Maseko said:

"I want to see your relationship in 10 years. You are going to pay for this."

Wrong_number said:

"You're a fun dad. When I grow up I want to be a father just like you."

Pscott said:

"Full meaning of once bitten twice shy."

Leatlie said:

"Fool me once. Teach them young I guess."

Source: Legit.ng