A young mother, blessed with the gift of quadruplets, has shown off the children on TikTok

In a short video, the woman laid her children on a mat on the floor, and she looked at them with love

Congratulatory messages are pouring into the comment section of the video as people rejoice with the woman

A short TikTok video showed a young mother who just gave birth to quadruplets.

In the video posted by @blackgril234, the children were seen in a small room with their mother looking after them.

The mother gave birth to four babies at once. Photo credit: TikTok/@blackgril234.

The children were dressed in colourful clothes and were lying on a small mat.

Mum welcomes four babies at once

Baby items that appear to have been donated to the children by well-wishers were seen on the room floor.

In another video, the mother was seen breastfeeding the children one after the other.

Apart from the children's mother, two other ladies were available to care for the babies.

The heartwarming video has gone viral on TikTok, and people have taken to the comment section to send the new mother congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

