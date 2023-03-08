A determined man has shared the clever thing he did to a lady online after she refused to give him her phone number

Seeing his request turned down, he resorted to asking for her Instagram handle, which the lady willingly gave out

However, when she complained about not having data to log in, he made an offer that made her do what she initially refused to do

A clever man sent netizens into a frenzy over how he intelligently got a lady's phone number after she initially refused to release it.

In chats he made public on Twitter, @UJCR_ asked for the lady's WhatsApp number on the platform, but she declined, saying she was uncomfortable with it.

Undeterred, he requested for her Instagram handle and followed her after she released it.

When he asked her to follow him back, the lady made an excuse of not having data to log in, and the smart man saw an avenue to pull a fast one on her.

He told her to share her phone number and the network she uses so he could subscribe to 10 gigabytes (10GB) of data for her.

She immediately shared her phone number, which had been a closely guarded secret, leaving the man in stitches.

Many netizens hailed the man for being innovative in achieving his goal as they laughed at the lady.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions:

@Chocola27644784 said:

"She u send her the data or but cause she block ur number."

@IamDukeilorin said:

"The same style I used for a lady .The insisted on giving out her WhatsApp number and i requested for her Opay account Number. The rest na story wey sweet belle sha."

@imaeight said:

"She’s actually comfortable to collect data..Ogun loma paa danu."

@Loadedbrodah said:

"But do you feel comfortable buying data for people you meet online?"

@Abiodun_abb said:

"He get tactics pass Gram potter self."

@_Izundu_ said:

"She think say she wise."

@__michae1_ said:

"You bad guy .. mutuals?"

@RefugeeonEarth1 said:

"442 diamond. She think say she dey wise."

