A young lady with N90k worth of braids on her head has told people she would carry the hairstyle for one year

To keep her scalp healthy for a long period, the lady demonstrated how she intended to take care of the braids

Many people who reacted to her video were wowed by the challenge of keeping the same hairstyle for 12 months

A Nigerian lady (@caroline_willy) who made her braids for N90k has said that she cannot carry such for just two weeks looking at the amount she spent.

In a video where she revealed she would let the hair stay for one year, the lady showed people how to wash braids they intend to keep for a long time.

The lady did her hair for N90k and has vowed to carry it for one year. Photo source: @caroline_willy

Lady washed beautiful braids

The lady added that keeping braids for months protects the scalp from constant tugging during styling.

While in her bathroom, the lady let water flow through her scalp and the attachment as she applied conditioner and cream to make her hair healthy and free from foul smell.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments and more than 63,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Grace said:

"The voiceover is sounding like u wer drunk."

ObilorRuth said:

"Are we just going to ignore the 90k part."

Mira said:

"Asin 1year braid journey? As long as you sleep peacefully chommy."

Jozy said:

"My hair will break … longest my braids can stay is three weeks …."

Brendazy said:

"I can’t see the 90k hair o."

Raveluxurywears said:

"How much be attachment?? abeg ooo."

user26300905555871 said:

"After that one year come back and show as ur natural hair."

makgoshi said:

"I enjoyed watching you...may God bless you so you won't even need braids....it's too much management."

Source: Legit.ng