A nursing mother who got pregnant and never knew has narrated how she was growing lean during the period

According to her, nothing was wrong with her newborn as the pregnancy advanced for many months

Women looking forward to having babies said she must have been a strong person to handle the situation well

A lady (@meetmykids) narrated how she got pregnant while nursing a newborn. She said she did not know because she was not menstruating.

When she noticed that she was growing lean, the lady thought it might be because she was exclusively breastfeeding.

The lady said that it was not easy for her. Photo source: @meetmykids

Nursing baby and still pregnant

She narrated in a video that during five months of the pregnancy, she was not sick, nor was there any sign that she could be expecting another baby.

The woman stated that her newborn was growing well during the "hidden pregnancy" period. She said she wore waist trainers, not knowing a baby was growing inside her.

She finally found out and registered for antenatal; the baby she was nursing was eight months old.

The lady wished mothers who were in a similar situation a safe delivery.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages from netizens

Favour Eloben said:

"I wish it can happen to me. Wish to get pregnant soonest. Congratulations dear."

Maris said:

"Me running to go for pregnancy tests after not seeing my period since I gave birth...... it's been 13momths already congrats."

Rashblinkz said:

"A short, strong, beautiful pregnancy story."

Baby Bryanne said:

"I’m currently in this. 1 yr old daughter, 6 months pregnant. It’s not easy but u inspire me to keep my head up.I pray it also comes out to be a boy."

Abiola said:

"This kind situation is sweet oooo, your babies are beautiful."

aminatahmed545 said:

"You’re absolutely a strong woman."

user1019929632430 said:

"Congratulations dear, I wish my miracle babies will come like urs did, I can't wait to conceive."

Flight attendant narrates story of pregnancy

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a beautiful lady (@husnaaaa_d) who works as a flight attendant shared a video capturing her pregnancy journey and how she went through the nine months.

The woman said that she never knew she was pregnant for two months. During this period, she was still working as a flight attendant and travelling around.

She told her husband they would have a baby on the day she got tested. The lady revealed that she lost so much weight during her first trimester. She continued working for five months into her pregnancy.

