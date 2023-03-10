A talented man got creative with his bicycle and gave it a beautiful look like an exotic car

A TikTok video showed how the man changed the front of the bicycle to that of a car, complete with tyres

Funny reactions have trailed the video as some people referred to the man as a genius, and someone called it a "byscar"

A video has shown a man who rebuilt his bicycle and made it look like an expensive automobile.

In a TikTok video on the handle of @rodrigojvideo, the man rode the bicycle on a major road.

The man's bicycle looks like a car. Photo credit: TikTok/@rodrigojvideo.

The man who rebuilt his bicycle to look like a car

The video showed that the man placed a car bonnet in the front part of his bicycle. It had two tyres, instead of the traditional one tyre that the front of bicycles is known for.

The bicycle also had headlamps, just like a car. There was, however, no engine as the man still rode it with the pedal.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, the video has sparked reactions on TikTok. Some people had a good laugh, while others called the man a genius.

David Fredrick commented:

"Oohh my goodness nothing in this life we go see oo which can pattern be this one again na Omo this one good oo give me location oo."

@ameliagate03 said:

"Life is simple and soft please don't forget."

@phabian Audrey254 commented:

"A rare Bentley in Kenya."

@Rihani stated:

"Good idea. Enjoy your car."

SEM-G added:

" I like the byscar."

