Tems, in an interview at the 2023 Oscars awards, shared how she felt about being nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside Rihanna

The Nigerian international sensation said she felt happy about her achievement as it made her reflect on her journey so far

Tems also hailed Rihanna, who she described as one of the biggest music icons in the world, as she revealed she would love to work with her again

Nigerian international star Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has been trending on social media over her presence at the 2023 Oscars awards, which took place on Sunday, March 12.

Tems, during an interview on the Red Carpet with etalkctv, spoke on how she felt about winning a Grammy, working with some international stars and going on to be nominated for an Oscar.

Tems says she would love to work with Rihanna again. Credit: @badgalriri @notjustok

The singer said:

"It feels amazing, incredible, It feels like I am so blessed. I am so grateful. It is such a way to start. I am really happy, and it is making me reflect on my journey and I know I have a long way to go.”

Tems hails Rihanna

Speaking about working with superstar singer, Rihanna, Tems said she would love to do it again.

"It is such an incredible honour, Rihanna is one of the biggest icons in the world, so working with her is incredible, it is a dream and I would love to do it again,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tems video

See some of the comments below:

marion.blog:

"She went to steal the show."

valechicks49:

"Naija to the world."

lala_roy_cap:

"Tems is a whole vibes confuse them All please."

limaoffical:

"Weyin our sister wear so‍♀️."

boi_miichii69:

"This cloth name na I will block you amazing outfit tho… if you wear am go cinema you go collect beating or better go stay for back back."

