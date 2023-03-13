A beautiful young lady made some Kilimanjaro dance moves with her eyes rolled inward in a TikTok video

With a serious and scary facial expression, the lady danced with so much energy beside a busy road

The lady's video had people calling her a beauty goddess, while others said she took the Kilimanjaro dance too far

A young lady, @minah_thy, made a short video showing her dancing to the popular Kilimanjaro moves.

Dressed in a red crop top, the lady rolled her eyeballs inward, hiding her iris from sight as she looked like a possessed person. As is common with the Kilimanjaro dance, she contorted her mouth into different shapes.

The young lady made moves like she was possessed. Photo source: @minah_thy

Source: UGC

Lady joins Kilimanjaro dance trend

She pulled off the dance moves while standing close to a road. Her friend cut in and danced a little at a point in the video.

Her moves attracted comments from people who said she got them to watch the video with how her eyes looked.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed with lady's dance

The video which caught people's attention has gathered over 100 comments with more than 24,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

shirley said:

"You look like beauty goddess."

Mhiz Dianna said:

"Who else notice that she looks like beauty goddess."

Gabriel Oluwaseyi said:

"Creative n pretty."

user684893237357 said:

"Maaaaaaad oo..I can't stop watching."

JAMAL said:

"You don take dis thing to serious fah."

hel_en60 said:

"Nawo your own Kilimanjaro don too much."

user7858515529543 said:

"OMO,I too like dis beautiful soul.she always burst my brain,you her d best my darling."

praisebukunmi said:

"Norms Abby is possessed from day one."

Kickybae said:

"This song is demonic, I sense danger."

@Chikeluba0.2 said:

"You people are taking this personal oh."

Source: Legit.ng