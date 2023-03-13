“Maybe This Love Is Not for Me”: Lady Laments Being Single Due to Her Face, Shares Fine Photos
A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media over her inability to find love.
The lady has a scar on her face that gives her a different appearance, something she feels has become a challenge in her quest to find love.
In a now unavailable TikTok post, the lady said she is single because people lose interest in her due to her face.
In a subsequent post, she shared her pictures as she resigned to fate, saying that maybe love does not favour her.
"Maybe this love is not for me. Yes, I am single," she wrote.
Since her post, there has been an outpouring of love from netizens as they say her beauty blew them away.
Social media reactions
Gordon Lynn said:
"Your single but your bless. you dont need a men to make you feel special God is love keep having faith."
MiMi Rex said:
"U are still beautiful with the scars so pretty."
DRA said:
"You are always beautiful, believe in yourself."
Ruth said:
"You will find someone that loves you just the way you are I promise."
user5607518491922 said:
"Ur really beautiful and strong pls always be positive."
Verah said:
"I saw ur video on ig nd I pray a perfect man for you will locate u soon."
Naija babe said:
"I saw ur video on Ig and I hope u find love very soon a man will surely come and love u soon luv amen."
