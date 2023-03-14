A man was filled with fear after his girlfriend caught him in the act with another woman but did not make a fuss about it

What shocked the man was that she did not even bring it up and went on to give him food

Feeling guilty and scared, the unfaithful boyfriend brought up the topic himself, saying she deserves better

A man became uncomfortable after his girlfriend said nothing despite catching him cheating on her.

In WhatsApp chats released by Princess Chelsea on Facebook, the disturbed man confronted his girlfriend, suggesting they should end their relationship.

The lady said nothing about his affair with another woman. Photo Credit: Fatima Muhammad, Facebook/Princess Chelsea

According to him, he was not comfortable that she caught him cheating but acted as if nothing had happened. He said she deserves better.

The lady who had cooked food for him before their conversation wondered why he wanted to break up with her.

She kept up with her attitude of not making a fuss about his unfaithfulness, which scared the man even more.

Social media reactions

Utogba de First said:

"Hope you ate the rice."

"Ómo, that guy should be dead by now. Somebody should check on him."

Blessed Jane Amarachi said:

"Lols...Then why did you cheat Mr man? Total numbness dey confuse man. Those couple their partner dey misbehave should learn to go this way."

Akunne Akunne said:

"Run for your life . Bro."

Wilson Nduka Wowo said:

"That guy should break up with her. The lady is dangerous."

Philip Alawọnde said:

"Man was rational. There was either something seriously wrong (or seriously right, depending on how you look at it) with that woman, or she was making a very good plan for revenge. Is there a third possibility?"

Boluwatife Dahunsi said:

"One thing people need to realize is that, cheating isn't everyone deal breaker.

"It's not mine, too. - and no, it doesn't have to do with "an eye for an eye" vengeance.

"The guy needs to work on his self, deal with his issues rather than trying to make someone else take his fall. Sobriety."

Adéségun Adésorò said:

"Memories.

"Make he move o because if na person like me in the days, we goh make you feel comfortable for months before we serve better breakfast."

