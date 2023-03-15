A young man who made it and decided to build a house for himself has been massively celebrated online

The man said that having a house would be the beginning of his blessings as he hoped to achieve more in life

Many Nigerian youths who reacted to his post said that he made an excellent decision to buy a house instead of a car

A young Nigerian man (@toyboy6465) was praised online after he shared a clip showing the mansion he built for himself.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the man congratulated himself as he hoped for more blessings to come.

Many people praised him for building a house for himself. Photo source: @toyboy6465

Man's house with beautiful interior decor

Seconds into the video, the man showed the beautiful interior decor he invested in. His bedroom and every part of the house screamed wealth.

He posed in front of his gate. His kitchen also has lovely cabinets. In his compound is a game centre with a table tennis board for friends and visitors.

Watch his video below:

The video gathered over 1000 comments and more than 20,000 likes when writing this report.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Bhadboi—stone said:

"Nah wetin dem fit use oppress be this no be 3.5m car."

Omo_Logo said:

"Congratulations."

TFK said:

"CONGRAT BRUH NEW NEW TOOLS MORE FOR YOU BRUH."

Letsinvest said:

"If say I dey Naija by now I for done dey own house. Can one billion cedis build this type of house in Naija?"

Deja daisy said:

"This is what you do with money if you get good adviser and a wonderful role model. Congratulations to you dear."

ANOINTED said:

"Bro more grace. I tap from your blessings. Can I please get the house plan I love it."

