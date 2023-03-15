Painless delivery is where medics use anaesthesia to reduce the pain without taking away the mother’s ability to push the baby through the birth canal

The medics said the procedure is used a lot in other countries, but it is still rare in Rwanda due to a lack of proper information and costs

The medics said the procedure prevents postpartum depression, and they hope it can become the most preferred delivery form due to its benefits

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A group of Chinese medics working in Rwanda performed a painless childbirth delivery on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Masaka Hospital in Rwanda.

The Chinese doctors living in Rwanda performed a successful painless child delivery. Photo: The New Times.

Source: UGC

The medics comprising a team of 15 people, were under an annual missionary programme initiated by their government.

What is painless delivery?

The team has been deployed in Masaka and Kibungo hospitals since 1982.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Chinese gynaecologist who was part of the team conducting the painless delivery notes that women experience insurmountable pain during childbirth.

Speaking to The New Times, W. Hui said:

“The proportion of pain-free deliveries performed in China is around 40 per cent, but in the United States, it can go to 80 per cent. It is popular in some countries, but here in Rwanda, not many mothers are using it."

The medics use anaesthesia (a drug that makes one insensitive to pain ) to reduce the pain without taking away the mother’s ability to push the baby through the birth canal

Hui said:

“We want this procedure to be used more and more in Rwanda. So, we will try to promote it. We also hope that Chinese medics will give training to the local medics, specifically the anaesthesiologists, because many of them are used to spinal anaesthesia."

Hui added that the Chinese medical team footed the delivery cost.

If the new parent was to carter for her bill, she would have had to pay between R1400 to R1800.

According to New Times, in local hospitals in Rwanda where pregnant women would want painless delivery, the process can go up to R5500—an amount not everyone can raise.

Polygamist man with 2 wives celebrates getting them pregnant at the same time, TikTok video goes viral

In other news, Briefly News reported that a man has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of his two young and beautiful wives.

In a video he posted on his TikTok handle, @wamaiyu, he said his wives got pregnant at the same time.

Apart from the blessing of having two pregnant wives, the man said they also gave birth at the same time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke