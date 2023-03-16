A Nigerian lady made a video of how she bought a carpet because she did not like the tiles in her apartment

After laying the brown carpet on the tiles as a cheaper alternative to wooden tiles, she regretted the decision

TikTokers were surprised that she would choose carpets over tiles that, many tenants are looking for

A young Nigerian lady, @beautynain, who rented an apartment in Ibadan, has made a video to show people how she changed her flooring.

The lady wanted wooden flooring, but since she could not afford it, she decided to go for something cheaper, a brown wood-like carpet.

The lady's video got many talking about her choice of carpets. Photo source: @beautynain

Lady chooses carpet over tiles

While laying the carpet, she revealed in the video that she made some mistakes as it had lines which had to be followed, and she did not realise it on time.

The lady disclosed that she paid dearly for the mistake as she had to cut the carpet in places to fit.

However, she advised against getting carpets, saying she deals with tears whenever she moves her chair across them.

The lady advised people to go for wooden tiles instead of carpets.

Watch the video below:

Why choose carpet over tiles? Netizens ask

The video has gathered over 300 comments and more than 3,000 likes. Some netizens who watched the video wondered why she would pick carpet over tiles.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifeoluwani said:

"Wait oooo this is my first time seeing someone using carpet on tiles."

Luscious said:

"Nd people wey dey use carpet dey find tiles …this life no balance."

She replied:

"I had to mop it like every hour, it got stained too quick. I couldn’t sit on the floor or wear slippers, so I had to get a carpet since it was cheaper."

Mide_Scott said:

"Everybody just be unnecessarily creative."

Fikayomi said:

"This is just like painting wallpaper."

Treashysite wondered:

"Are u from the village?"

MihelenaNigeria said:

"You choose carpert over tiles? I’m lost."

CY asked:

"Them tiles your house you still dy put carpet?"

