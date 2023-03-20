A man captured the moment his neighbour's child came up to his window and prayed for him

The boy, who appreciated the many ways the man had helped them, said that he would get rich and buy a car

As a way of showing his prayers for the young man would be answered, the boy said that he did not even need to say "Amen"

A young man @jesusboi__ has shared a very touching video of what his neighbour's kid did as an appreciation for all the love he has been showing them.

The man said he does not consider the treats he gives the boy big. In the video, the kid asked the young man through the window if he was no longer busy before he started praying.

The man kept saying "amen" to the boy's prayers. Photo source: @jesusboi

Boy prays for neighbour and shows gratitude

The boy said God would bless the neighbour for everything he had done for them. He added that they do not ask him for things sometimes before he gives them.

While he was praying for God to bless the young man with a car and land, the boy confidently told him that he did not need to say "amen" because the prayers would be answered. He said:

"Uncle I don't care about you saying Amen. What I am very sure of is that this year you'd be rich."

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

God's favorite said:

"It's the confidence for me. This one eehh, if God like it or not, the boy challenged God to bless the young man. e sure."

amiinwa8 said:

"Amen, he is not the one talking ooo. It's the angels speaking through him. continue the good will towards them."

Kelvin Walsh said:

"I don’t care if u say amen,u be rich,that’s a full confidence."

Bashman said:

"This little boy just set a goals for you …make sure you work towards it and make sure you accomplish all the goals …the lord will lead you through."

maryvalentinoh said:

"Once you buy the car please sponsor their tuition."

Promise said:

"This is not just words trust me it deeper than you think just work with faith and it will manifest it self."

