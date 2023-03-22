Maurice Ochieng aka Danny Miles is dead

The 28-year-old from Muhoroni succumbed to soft tissue sarcoma cancer while receiving palliative treatment at a Kisumu hospital

Miles broke the hearts of many after pleading with Safaricom to educate his young daughter because he could feel death approaching

The father of one was diagnosed with cancer in March 2022 and even had his left arm amputated

Maurice Ochieng aka Danny Miles, the man who broke the hearts of many over his cancer status, has succumbed.

Miles fought cancer bravely to the last minute. He died at St Monicah Hospital in Kisumu. Photos: Danny Miles.

Miles was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, which is cancer that starts in the soft tissues including muscle, tendons, fat, lymph and blood vessels, and nerves, in March 2022.

Died at St Monicah Hospital

The father of one breathed his last breath at around 9pm on Tuesday, March 21, while receiving palliative care at St Monicah Hospital in Kisumu.

Divinah Ogari, who was at the forefront of running fundraiser for his treatment, told Briefly News that the demise had broken her.

"I've felt so bad. Spoke to the wife a few minutes ago and she told me he will be buried at his home in Yala Gem," she said.

Miles's demise brings to a crashing end the life of a man who was intelligent and had the zeal for life but didn't achieve much.

Miles was a boda boda operator

The 24-year-old from Muhoroni was a doting father and husband whose potential was cut short in his prime years.

It not only denied him the chance to make the most out of life with his family but also made it impossible for him to educate his daughter.

Miles, who dropped out of campus due to financial challenges, had settled into the boda boda business before he fell sick.

He would undergo amputation of the left arm, making it impossible to continue fending for his young family.

Pleaded with Safaricom for help

That explains why he once sat down and wrote a message to telecommunications giant Safaricom pleading with them to educate his daughter once he was gone.

According to him, he could feel his death approaching by the day and figured the young girl's education was in limbo.

"My daughter Britney Dova is still too young she has not started school yet. I was planning to but I am sorry I have failed as a dad," read part of the heartbreaking message.

Miles added that he had tried all possible means to save and take his family on vacation but the savings were swallowed up by recurrent medical bills.

Amputation was done late

Miles's hopes of recovery were dealt a blow when he was informed that the amputation was done late and that cancer had already spread to other parts of the body.

According to a medical report, his case had "reached a point where the hospital could do nothing about him."

It was a development that would see him discharged from the hospital to receive palliative care at home as he continued to cling to life, until his death.

May his soul rest in peace.

