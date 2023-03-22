A gifted Nigerian has gone viral on TikTok because of her exceptionally sweet dance steps

In a video, the woman was seen dancing in the midst of others during what appeared to be a meeting

The video went viral on TikTok and attracted more than 280k views from dance lovers on the platform

A nice TikTok video shows a Nigerian woman dancing sweetly to a traditional song.

The video posted by @sophy_cindy showed a gathering of women dressed in yellow blouses and traditional wrappers.

The woman performed a native dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@sophy_cindy.

Nigerian woman goes viral after performing native dance

Also, many of them were seen performing a sweet traditional dance, but a particular woman clearly stood out from the rest.

The woman's dance steps were exceptional as she moved her legs in a way only a professional would.

The other women who were not dancing were seen clapping and playing local musical instruments.

Comments seen on the video suggest that it was recorded in Ebonyi state. Many people have fallen in love with the woman who emerged as the star dancer.

They took to the comment section to express their love for the Ebonyi people and how they dance.

Watch the video below:

@ChristoChris said:

"Very interesting. I love dancing so much but please can we see full video."

@MimiLove commented:

"Kai I love this dance moves a lot... it made me fall in love with Ebonyi state."

@i_am_merci8 said:

"The dance is a very fun dance I must say."

@slimKelly11 said:

'My state my pride."

@Mama commented:

"I love this song….. Even thou I no be Ebonyi girl but song makes so much sense….. I play it in my happy mood."

@mhiz promzy said:

"I'm not from Ebonyi, but this their song, hits me different."

@Nancyhairworld commented:

"Proudly Ebonyi gal. I can’t wait to dance like on my traditional marriage been April 22."

@Scott Martin said:

"Igbo amaka."

