An American woman revealed she is planning to sue her parents after they stole money because they hate her

The young lady explained they the parents used her university fund to pay for her brother's wedding

She disclosed the family ganged up against her after she complained about the issue, and she later moved out

A woman revealed she is suing her parents after they took money put aside for her education by a relative and used it to pay for her brother's wedding.

Taking to Reddit, the woman explained that her great-aunt set up a savings account for her to attend university.

However, her parents accessed the account and used most of the funds.

She is now suing her parents but said she'd been ostracised by the rest of her family, who are angry with her for airing private business in public.

"My great-aunt set up savings accounts for all of her female relatives. In our culture, education for women is not really valued and she thought that was unfair. She funded the education of as many of her nieces and grandnieces as she could. When she passed away, she left money for every girl relative she could," she revealed.

She added:

"My parents managed to access the accounts that were set up for my sister and me. They used it to pay for my brother's wedding. My sister didn't care because she got married two years out of high school and had no intention of going to college. When I graduated, I went to the bank to get money for school and it was almost all gone.

I asked my parents about it and they said they needed the money. I finally found out where the money went. I got furious. I got student loans and moved out. I am currently suing them for the money that was left for me. My entire family is against me. They all think I am stupid for airing private family business in public."

