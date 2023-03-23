A video seen on Twitter shows the interesting moment a man proposed marriage to his girlfriend

What has made the video go viral is that the man took the lady to an expressway and proposed to her there

Many Twitter users who have seen the video are of the view that what transpired could be true love

A man proposed marriage to his girlfriend, and the video of the moment has gone viral on Twitter.

The romantic moment was captured in a 24-second video posted on the platform by @sk_bongomin93.

The man proposed to his girl in public and she said yes. Photo credit: Twitter/@sk_bongomin93.

The most interesting thing about the proposal is that the man did it publicly.

Man proposes to his woman in public

The short video showed the man kneeling by the roadside with a ring in his hand as he asked for his girl's hand.

They were both simply dressed and seemed very much in love with each other.

Of course, the girl said yes, and the man happily put a ring on it.

The video has sparked reactions on Twitter. Some people are of the view that the couple is truly in love. The video was said to have been recorded in Gulu, a city in Uganda.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@_Benjee256 said:

"This is beautiful. My woman and I look forward to something like this in the future."

@Pliam_ commented:

"She looks really young."

@GeorgeKidega1 said:

"How can he kneel down, it a woman's duty to kneel for a man. Me as an advocate for a boychild we still need more refresher training. Just know I am sad."

@kamala_emma commented:

"The lady is so humble and she "said" yes. Glory be to God."

@MeddieMambo said:

"Bambi, this seems to be true love."

@AyikoWale2 reacted

"This is a real man. I appreciate him a lot and thank the lady for understanding him."

